‘Divorce Day’ looms after holidays end

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The future may be a tough road to travel for some couples in the eastern North Carolina.

January is a busy month for family law attorneys in the area.

The start of the new year brings a lot of divorce cases with it.

The first Monday after the holidays is sometimes referred to as “Divorce Day,” and lawyers see an uptick in filings during the first couple days of the year.

Amy Edwards’ firm in Greenville said they see 50 percent more clients in January compared to other months.

Edwards said some couples wait until after the holidays to file. For others, the holidays are the reason why they file.

“’Divorce Day’ means there’s been a lot of holiday stress, and I think it exacerbates problems that couples have that have been festering just under the surface,” said Edwards.

Edwards said January also gives children time to cope with the separation or divorce before the start of a new school year in august.