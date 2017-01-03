‘Divorce Day’ looms after holidays end

zora-stephenson By Published:
divorce-day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The future may be a tough road to travel for some couples in the eastern North Carolina.

January is a busy month for family law attorneys in the area.

The start of the new year brings a lot of divorce cases with it.

The first Monday after the holidays is sometimes referred to as “Divorce Day,” and lawyers see an uptick in filings during the first couple days of the year.

Amy Edwards’ firm in Greenville said they see 50 percent more clients in January compared to other months.

Edwards said some couples wait until after the holidays to file. For others, the holidays are the reason why they file.

“’Divorce Day’ means there’s been a lot of holiday stress, and I think it exacerbates problems that couples have that have been festering just under the surface,” said Edwards.

Edwards said January also gives children time to cope with the separation or divorce before the start of a new school year in august.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s