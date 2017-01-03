Crime rate drops in North Carolina in 2015

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The State Bureau of Investigation reports that the overall crime rate in North Carolina dropped in 2015.

But The News & Observer of Raleigh reports (http://bit.ly/2hNUHp6) that violent crime increased in 2015, while a drop in property crimes resulted in the improvement in the overall rate.

The SBI has released the 2015 figures, the latest available.

The report says the overall crime rate dropped 3.5 percent in 2015. That continues a downward trend that started a decade ago.

But the rate for murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault increased nearly 7 percent. The rate for burglaries, larceny, arson and motor vehicle theft dropped nearly 5 percent from 2014.

Figures from the FBI show that the North Carolina numbers follow the same trend as the national report.

