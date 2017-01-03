Cooper’s DOT secretary choice is agency’s former top deputy

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s choice to lead the Department of Transportation was the agency’s chief deputy less than four years ago and previously worked on road-building matters for the legislature.

Jim Trogdon was introduced Tuesday by Cooper at an Executive Mansion news conference, where the new governor also announced his pick for state environmental secretary.

Trogdon left DOT in late 2013 and most recently worked for Cary-based SAS (sass) Institute. Trogdon also is a civil engineer and two-star general in the North Carolina National Guard.

Trogdon says he anticipates challenges in his new job will be similar to those in other fast-growing states, such as connecting people to jobs and making sure freight moves seamlessly through the state.

Trogdon and other Cooper Cabinet appointees are subject to Senate confirmation.