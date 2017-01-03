Berry’s 31 points lead (14) UNC past Clemson, 89-86 in overtime

Brian Bailey By Published:
barry-leads-heels-past-clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Joel Berry II had a career-high 31 points and Kennedy Meeks’ basket with 1:12 left in overtime put No. 14 North Carolina ahead for good as the Tar Heels defeated Clemson for the ninth straight time, 89-86 on Tuesday night.

The Tigers (11-3, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) had two chances to retake the lead after Meeks’ shot, but Jaron Blossomgame and Sidy Djitte missed close-in shots to lose to North Carolina for the 19th time in the last 20 games.

Justin Jackson followed with a basket and Clemson could not catch up as the Tar Heels rebounded from an ACC-opening loss at Georgia Tech last Saturday.

Berry scored 23 points after halftime and appeared to have North Carolina (13-3, 1-1) on the way to a victory, ahead 75-67 with less than 4 minutes left. Clemson, though, closed the period with a 10-2 run, capped by Marcquise Reed’s tying 3-pointer with 29 seconds to go.

