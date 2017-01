PINETOWN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what appears to be an accidental shooting that left a 6-year-old girl dead.

Deputies were called out to a residence in Pinetown around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived, they found the 6-year-old had been fatally shot.

The investigation is ongoing, but preliminary findings indicate the shooting was accidental.

The name of the girl is not being released until family is notified.