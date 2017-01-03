2 men injured in Kinston weekend shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Two Kinston shooting victims were transported to Vidant Memorial in Greenville Sunday morning.

Police in Kinston said the first was leaving in an SUV when they responded to a person shot call at 1120 Lincoln St. around 5 a.m. 24-year-old Niko Terrell Jones was taken to UNC Lenoir Health Care after he was struck in the stomach and upper leg. Another victim, 28-year-old Earnest Williams, was found suffering from a wound to the right hip area. Both men were later transferred.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to call the Kinston Police Dept. at 252-939-3160, the TIPS LINE at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.