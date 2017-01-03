2 men, 1 juvenile arrested in Kinston armed robbery

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Two Kinston men and one juvenile have been arrested after the Kinston Police Department said they walked toward a man’s home with guns and kicked in his front door Friday.

Kinston police said they responded to an armed robbery call at North Orion Street in Kinston around 11:18 p.m. Friday and found Logan Micheal Scott, 21, of Dudley, armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

Police said they told Scott to drop the weapon and arrested him.

Officers said they then located an AR-15 Rifle in a yard outside and found Christopher Donta Jones, 26, of LaGrange, hiding about 20 feet from the gun.

Later officers received information on a third suspect, Kyle Sutton, 17, of Goldsboro, who was then arrested and charged.

Kinston police did not release a mugshot for Sutton, who is under age.

Jones was being held in lieu of $115,000 bail. Sutton and Scott were both being held in lieu of $75,000 bail.

