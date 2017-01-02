Woman hit by car in Greenville Sunday dies from injuries

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department says a Battleboro woman who was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Sunday evening has died.

Mary Price, 52, of Battleboro, was struck by a vehicle around 9 p.m.  Sunday in front of the Taco Bell on Stantonsburg Road.

She was transported to the Vidant Medical Center where she later died as a result of her injuries, officers said.

Greenville police say low lighting and not crossing within a crosswalk may have been a factor in the crash.

The driver in the accident has not been charged at this point, officers said.

Members of the Greenville Police Department Traffic Safety Unit are investigating.

Any witnesses are encouraged to call the Greenville Police Department at 252-329-4315.

 

 

 

