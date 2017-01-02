Troopers: Man dies in crash after speeding from traffic stop

ARCHDALE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected of driving under the influence sped off from a traffic stop in Archdale and died when he wrecked his car.

Troopers said in a news release that Grady Dean Moore crashed around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when he tried to pass a car in a no passing zone and clipped the rear bumper.

Authorities say Moore lost control of his Ford Fusion and hit a pickup truck head on. He was killed and two others in his car were seriously injured. Two people in the pickup truck were also taken to the hospital.

Troopers say it appears Moore was driving under the influence and had a suspended license.