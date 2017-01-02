Exercise resolutions, commitments kick off new year

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – While many commit to exercise resolutions at the beginning of the new year, one group will start the year right where they left off.

“I have been doing Senior Strong for about a year now,” said Donna Harris, a regular at Champions Health and Fitness Center in Winterville.

Senior Strong is a group of athletes 60 years and older who are committed to physical fitness.

“If I have to miss it for whatever reason, I pout,” said Harris.

Laura Neece-Valtaro touts the benefits of working out.

“It’s good for you mentally,” said Laura Neece-Valtaro, a gym regular. “(It) keeps your brain active.”

The secret to staying with it, they say, is to always remember why you started in the first place.

“As I age, I want to stay fit and able to do the things I love to do,” Harris said.

Neece-Valtaro does it for her grandchildren.

“I have twin two-year grandsons, and they’re hard to keep up with, so I need to be in shape,” Neece-Valtaro said.

For those starting new resolutions, experts say to make them reasonable. What is best for everyone else may not be what’s best for you.

“Sticking with a program does not mean every day,” said Greg Lassiter at Champions Health and Fitness Center. “It could mean two to three times a week…Just six to eight times a month is a whole lot better than nothing at all.”

While the gym presents opportunities to get healthier, it can also be a hub for germs.

Dirty equipment and sweaty machines can lead to serious infections, and studies show more than 60 percent of all gym equipment is covered with the rhinovirus, which causes the common cold.

Even though gyms have tons of germs, the folks at Champions in Winterville say not every gym is the same.

“Certain bathroom you go in are going to be cleaner than other bathrooms, and the same thing holds true as far as fitness centers,” Lassiter said.

Champions requires all their members to use towels.

Management encourages people to wipe down their equipment when they’re done working out.