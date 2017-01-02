Rural fire departments in East seek volunteers to stay open

SHINE, N.C. (WNCT) – The sound of an emergency vehicle siren signals help on the way to danger. But some volunteer fire departments in the East need more volunteers, or there won’t be any help.

In rural Greene County, most help is coming from volunteers, but those volunteers are running out.

“The volunteers are getting older, and the call volume is going up,” said Chief Jeremy Anderson of the Shine Volunteer Fire Department. “So our roster sizes are getting smaller, and our people who are actually doing the job are getting older. So if something isn’t done, we’re going to reach a crisis pretty soon.”

Anderson is working to prevent the crisis by turning to millennials.

“We have things for them to kind of make this a place for them to hang out, and that way we get the service part out of it as well,” Anderson said.

Volunteer firefighter Zack Chase said he appreciates the sense of community at the fire department.

“It’s like a second family really,” Chase said. “We come out here, we have a good time, we joke on each other and you get to help out members of the community. And that’s always a good thing.”

The department is using social media to get out the word that volunteers are needed.

No nearby fire department would mean slower response times in the event of an emergency, and property insurances rates could rise as well.

Anderson said he hopes community members continue to come out so fires can be put out.

The department holds training exercises each month. If you’re interested in volunteering, head over to the Shine Volunteer Fire Department’s website and scroll down to the bottom of the page.

You can also look up additional volunteer firefighter courses here.