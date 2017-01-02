PGV Airport prepares for $1 million repairs stemming from Hurricane Matthew

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Months after Hurricane Matthew hit the East, Pitt-Greenville Airport is preparing for extensive repairs from flood damage.

The southern portion of the airport sustained the most damage, with the runway and taxi-ways spending between five and seven days under water.

“If pavement stays under water a significant amount of time, does it start degrading the base and the sub-grade material, which is where the load bearing strength of the runway is,” said airport director Betty Stansbury.

Stansbury said luckily, the airport made it through the storm a lot better than originally feared. However, the side taxiways leading to the private jet hangers sustained a lot of damage.

The older pavement already was starting to wear down, but the water created large cracks that now have begun chipping. Stansbury said the pavement chipping is an immediate problem that has to be addressed.

One of the major fears is those small pieces of pavement ending up in the planes engine.

“It can cause significant damage, and in some case failure of the engine,” she said. “And depending on when that failure occurs, it can compromise the aircraft’s ability to fly, and the safety of the occupants in the aircraft.”

The city of Greenville is helping the airport try and secure funding for the repairs, estimated to be between $1.3 and $1.5 million.

“We anticipate that this accelerated damage from the hurricane is something we need to deal with here within the year,” said Mayor Allen Thomas.

Thomas said they’ve reached out to state and federal lawmakers to try and secure funding and grants for the repairs. However, the relief bill passed during a special session in December didn’t address the airport’s needs.

Stansbury said the construction should begin in July and wrap up by Fall 2017.