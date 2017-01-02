N.C. law extends foster care services until age 21

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new state law going to into effect in 2016 is designed to help children who would normally age out of the foster care system.

“Foster 18 to 21” started on January 1, and it allows those aged 18 to 21 to continue to receive services through the system.

Megan Hartzog is a local foster mom who said it concerned her as thousands of children aged out of the foster care system.

“I just feel so bad knowing that there is kids out there that don’t have their needs met,” Hartzog said. “They don’t have the love. You know they are kind of just out there.”

Hartzog said she has seen so many children come and go, and knowing there is hope for their future is wonderful.

“At 18, you know, you’re just being dumped kind of out there in the world with no support and no help,” said Hartzog. “I think that’s an excellent idea to give these kids something to help them get by.”

Hartzog adopted little Cheyenne from the foster system when the girl was just more than one year old.

“I’ve always wanted a lot of kids, and so this is a good way of me having kids,” said Hartzog.

According to the N.C Health and Human Services website, young adults who choose the program are more likely to get their diploma and degree.

