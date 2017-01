CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Investigators in Charlotte say they are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2017.

Police said in a news release that officers responding to a 911 call just after midnight Sunday found a man dead at an apartment complex about 5 miles southeast of downtown Charlotte.

Investigators say they think 22-year-old Natanael Rodriguez knew his killer, but they did not give details. No arrests have been made.

Police say they are still trying to find witnesses to the shooting.