Make it Monday: Top five of 2016

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s been a fun year for Morning Edition’s Make it Monday segment.

This week, we’re taking a look back at our top five projects and tutorials.

5. How to make home decor using the PVPP method with Wendy Zock. Click here.

4. Angela Maldonado shows us how to make your own Pumpkin Spice Latte. Click here.

3. Designers at Coastal Fog in Greenville share the do’s and dont’s of gallery walls. Click here.

2. We jump on the paleo smoothie kick with Sarah Yuhas-Schiltz. Click here.

1. Keep your house guests happy with a printable wi-fi password sign. Click here.

