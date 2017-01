GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Greenville Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Family Dollar in the 600 block of Memorial Drive.

GPD says a black male in his late teens or early 20’s entered the store and displayed a handgun and demanded cash. He made off with a small amount.

The suspect is about 5’7″ or 5’8″ with a slim build. He was wearing dark clothes.

No injuries were reported.