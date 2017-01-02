Greenville Police Investigating Accident

GREENVILLE (WNCT): Greenville Police are investigating an accident on Memorial Drive. It happened just before 8 o’clock this evening in front of the Quality Inn. Pitt County Communications says two vehicles ran into each other. People were transported to the hospital, but it’s unclear at this time how many. Stay with 9 on your side as we bring you more details as they become available.
WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.