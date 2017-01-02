First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Days Issued for Monday and Tuesday

SUMMARY: The stalled frontal system bring the potential for heavy rain and a strong thunderstorm or two Monday and Tuesday. Details:

THIS MORNING: Warm and rainy this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s inland and mid 60s along the coast. Rain could be heavy at times. There are some areas of patchy fog but winds are light for the most part, out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Periods of rain with the chance of a thunderstorm. Rain could be heavy at times and we could pick up 1 to 2 inches. You’ll want to look for some ponding on the roadways. A cold front will be draped across the area which will set up a temperature difference between inland and coastal communities.

TONIGHT: Rain gradually tapers off overnight with lows staying warm, in the 50s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front passes through Tuesday bringing with it the chance of a thunderstorm and pretty soggy conditions. When the front passes skies will being to clear and cold air will begin to build into the area.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

5am
Mon
52° F
precip:
100%
6am
Mon
52° F
precip:
100%
7am
Mon
53° F
precip:
100%
8am
Mon
54° F
precip:
100%
9am
Mon
53° F
precip:
100%
10am
Mon
54° F
precip:
100%
11am
Mon
58° F
precip:
100%
12pm
Mon
59° F
precip:
90%
1pm
Mon
60° F
precip:
80%
2pm
Mon
61° F
precip:
60%
3pm
Mon
62° F
precip:
70%
4pm
Mon
61° F
precip:
50%
5pm
Mon
58° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Mon
56° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Mon
55° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Mon
54° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Mon
53° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Mon
53° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Mon
51° F
precip:
10%
12am
Tue
52° F
precip:
10%
1am
Tue
51° F
precip:
20%
2am
Tue
51° F
precip:
20%
3am
Tue
52° F
precip:
20%
4am
Tue
52° F
precip:
40%
5am
Tue
52° F
precip:
40%
6am
Tue
52° F
precip:
50%
7am
Tue
53° F
precip:
70%
8am
Tue
53° F
precip:
70%
9am
Tue
54° F
precip:
90%
10am
Tue
55° F
precip:
70%
11am
Tue
58° F
precip:
80%
12pm
Tue
62° F
precip:
90%
1pm
Tue
64° F
precip:
90%
2pm
Tue
65° F
precip:
80%
3pm
Tue
67° F
precip:
70%
4pm
Tue
67° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Tue
65° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Tue
63° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Tue
62° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Tue
62° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Tue
62° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Tue
62° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Tue
60° F
precip:
10%
12am
Wed
60° F
precip:
10%
1am
Wed
58° F
precip:
10%
2am
Wed
58° F
precip:
10%
3am
Wed
58° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
58° F
precip:
10%
