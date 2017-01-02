First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Days Issued for Monday and Tuesday

SUMMARY: The stalled frontal system bring the potential for heavy rain and a strong thunderstorm or two Monday and Tuesday. Details:

THIS MORNING: Warm and rainy this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s inland and mid 60s along the coast. Rain could be heavy at times. There are some areas of patchy fog but winds are light for the most part, out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.



THIS AFTERNOON: Periods of rain with the chance of a thunderstorm. Rain could be heavy at times and we could pick up 1 to 2 inches. You’ll want to look for some ponding on the roadways. A cold front will be draped across the area which will set up a temperature difference between inland and coastal communities.

TONIGHT: Rain gradually tapers off overnight with lows staying warm, in the 50s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front passes through Tuesday bringing with it the chance of a thunderstorm and pretty soggy conditions. When the front passes skies will being to clear and cold air will begin to build into the area.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 52 ° F precip: 100% 52 ° F precip: 100% 53 ° F precip: 100% 54 ° F precip: 100% 53 ° F precip: 100% 54 ° F precip: 100% 58 ° F precip: 100% 59 ° F precip: 90% 60 ° F precip: 80% 61 ° F precip: 60% 62 ° F precip: 70% 61 ° F precip: 50% 58 ° F precip: 20% 56 ° F precip: 20% 55 ° F precip: 20% 54 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 20% 53 ° F precip: 10% 51 ° F precip: 10% 52 ° F precip: 10% 51 ° F precip: 20% 51 ° F precip: 20% 52 ° F precip: 20% 52 ° F precip: 40% 52 ° F precip: 40% 52 ° F precip: 50% 53 ° F precip: 70% 53 ° F precip: 70% 54 ° F precip: 90% 55 ° F precip: 70% 58 ° F precip: 80% 62 ° F precip: 90% 64 ° F precip: 90% 65 ° F precip: 80% 67 ° F precip: 70% 67 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 20% 63 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast