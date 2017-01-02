Duke’s Coach K to undergo back surgery, take leave of absence

Mike Krzyzewski
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2015, file photo, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, center, celebrates with his players after his 1,000th career win in an NCAA college basketball game against St. John's at Madison Square Garden in New York. About 11 months after Coach K became the first Division I coach to reach four figures in wins, The Garden honored him Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2015, by including him in Garden 366, a photo tribute featuring a special moment from every day of the year. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCT) – Duke University head men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will take a leave of absence due to lower back surgery he is expected to undergo on Friday, the team announced Monday.

According to the team’s website, the surgery is to remove a fragment of a herniated disc, and the anticipated recovery time for Krzyzewski is up to four weeks.

Duke associate head coach Jeff Capel will coach the team in Krzyzewski’s absence, starting with the Blue Devils’ game vs. Boston College on Jan. 7 in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

“Dr. William Richardson, Dr. Friedman, and our medical team have worked tirelessly to help manage this issue for several weeks,” said Krzyzewski. “Together, we have determined that surgery is the best course of action at this time. During my recovery process, the team will be in the capable hands of Coach Capel, Coach James and Coach Scheyer. As soon as the doctors clear me to do so, I look forward to returning and giving our team 100% of my energy and attention, which is certainly something that they deserve.”

 

