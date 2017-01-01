Week in review: lawsuits, Pungo demolition, and crime

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – 2016 went out with a bang, with a lot of news happening in the last few days of the year.

Now Governor Roy Cooper announced he would be filing a lawsuit, challenging a law passed by Republicans during a special session that would strip him of his oversight power of state and country board of elections.

In Belhaven, the historic Pungo Hospital was torn down, after some spent more than two years trying to reopen it.

“We’ve had the bake sales, we’ve had the walks. We’ve had the prayer vigils. Everything that could be done was done,” said Mayor Adam O’Neal.

Others who had ties to the hospital, like Ann Davis who was born in it in 1949, said they were disgusted by the tear down.

“I’m thinking about all the people’s lives it has saved and thinking about how ridiculous it is for them to be doing this,” she said.

In Havelock, a lawsuit was filed by an environmental group over the proposed location of the U.S. 70 bypass. The group is concerned the bypass would destroy important lands in the Croatan National Forest.

City leaders said while they understand some concern, they still believe it is the best option for the city.

“There are businesses that will be negatively impacted, we know that,” said Havelock Mayor Will Lewis. “Some businesses will see a decrease in traffic during tourist season, but on the positive side, one of the main directions we have to grow is south towards where the bypass will be.”

In Greenville, a community is mourning the loss of 58-year-old Karen Speight, who was killed Friday in a drive-by shooting on Concord Drive.

“I’m from New Jersey so I moved to North Carolina so I can get away from stuff like this,” said Valeria Frizzelle, Speight’s friend. “Then we move back here and I just left from her and I go in the house and come out and they was like Ms. Karen…No!”

An investigation is now underway.

