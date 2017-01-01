Vacant building with attached Mexican restaurant a total loss after Sunday fire

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Several fire departments responded to a New Year’s Day fire at a building in Kinston.

Sandy Bottom Fire Chief, Timmy Mooring, says firefighters were called to structure fire just before 3 o’clock Sunday morning. When firefighters arrived they found flames coming from the roof of the building.

Firefighters from at seven different departments worked for several hours to put out the fire.

Mooring says the part of the building that caught fire was vacant. However, for four weeks the owner did allow the county to use it as donation center for Hurricane Matthew following the flood.

Mooring says the other part of the building housed a Mexican store/restaurant. Mooring says on Saturday, firefighters were called to store for an electrical fire. The fire was contained and power was shutoff from the building.

No one was inside the building at the time of this second fire. The building is considered a total loss.

No word yet on the cause of Sunday morning’s fire.

