Police looking for person of interest in truck larceny in Holly Ridge

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Holly Ridge Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a person of interest in the theft of truck on New Year’s Day.

It happened just after 4:40a.m. on Sunday.

Police say the man, pictured below, is wanted for questioning in the theft a 2005 Dodge 1500 truck. The truck was taken from the Speedway on U.S. 17 North on Sunday. Police say the truck is black and has a Virginia license plate that reads WPX5395.

Police say the person who stole the truck left heading towards Kraft Street.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Holly Ridge Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.