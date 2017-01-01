Kill Devil Hills opens beaches to dogs for longer time

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (AP) — Dogs will have free rein for a longer period of time on the beach in Kill Devil Hills this year.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, Virginia, reports (http://bit.ly/2iVkrjG) dogs will be allowed to play on the beach all hours of the day in the offseason months between Labor Day and Memorial Day. Restrictions remain during the summer months between the two holidays.

Dogs will be allowed on the beach only on a leash after 6 p.m. and before 9 a.m. during the three months of peak tourism season.

Some 115 dog owners and others signed a petition hoping to get the restrictions lifted or reduced. Commissioners settled on a compromise last month.

