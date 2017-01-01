First Alert Forecast: A rainy start to 2017

SUMMARY: Scattered showers today become a steady rain tonight as a cold front stalls over the area. Details:

TODAY: Cloudy and cool with scattered showers through the day. Highs will be in the 50’s.

TONIGHT: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Lows won’t fall far, only into the upper 40’s and low 50’s.

MONDAY: Periods of rain tapering off later in the day. Highs will be in the 60’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front will sweep through the state Tuesday with showers and a few thundershowers. We’ll dry out and gradually cool down for the middle and end of the week. There is some uncertainty with the forecast later in the week.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 46 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 40% 45 ° F precip: 60% 45 ° F precip: 60% 46 ° F precip: 30% 47 ° F precip: 40% 48 ° F precip: 40% 48 ° F precip: 50% 49 ° F precip: 60% 49 ° F precip: 50% 49 ° F precip: 50% 48 ° F precip: 40% 47 ° F precip: 20% 47 ° F precip: 40% 48 ° F precip: 30% 49 ° F precip: 40% 48 ° F precip: 60% 49 ° F precip: 50% 49 ° F precip: 50% 49 ° F precip: 70% 50 ° F precip: 70% 51 ° F precip: 80% 52 ° F precip: 90% 53 ° F precip: 80% 54 ° F precip: 100% 54 ° F precip: 90% 53 ° F precip: 90% 55 ° F precip: 70% 58 ° F precip: 70% 60 ° F precip: 80% 63 ° F precip: 70% 64 ° F precip: 70% 64 ° F precip: 70% 63 ° F precip: 40% 60 ° F precip: 40% 58 ° F precip: 40% 56 ° F precip: 50% 53 ° F precip: 50% 53 ° F precip: 50% 54 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 20% 54 ° F precip: 20% 54 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 90% 56 ° F precip: 90% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast