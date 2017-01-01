First Alert Forecast: A rainy start to 2017

SUMMARY: Scattered showers today become a steady rain tonight as a cold front stalls over the area. Details:

TODAY: Cloudy and cool with scattered showers through the day. Highs will be in the 50’s.

 

TONIGHT: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Lows won’t fall far, only into the upper 40’s and low 50’s.

 

MONDAY: Periods of rain tapering off later in the day. Highs will be in the 60’s.

 

A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front will sweep through the state Tuesday with showers and a few thundershowers. We’ll dry out and gradually cool down for the middle and end of the week. There is some uncertainty with the forecast later in the week.

 

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Sun
46° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sun
46° F
precip:
40%
9am
Sun
45° F
precip:
60%
10am
Sun
45° F
precip:
60%
11am
Sun
46° F
precip:
30%
12pm
Sun
47° F
precip:
40%
1pm
Sun
48° F
precip:
40%
2pm
Sun
48° F
precip:
50%
3pm
Sun
49° F
precip:
60%
4pm
Sun
49° F
precip:
50%
5pm
Sun
49° F
precip:
50%
6pm
Sun
48° F
precip:
40%
7pm
Sun
47° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Sun
47° F
precip:
40%
9pm
Sun
48° F
precip:
30%
10pm
Sun
49° F
precip:
40%
11pm
Sun
48° F
precip:
60%
12am
Mon
49° F
precip:
50%
1am
Mon
49° F
precip:
50%
2am
Mon
49° F
precip:
70%
3am
Mon
50° F
precip:
70%
4am
Mon
51° F
precip:
80%
5am
Mon
52° F
precip:
90%
6am
Mon
53° F
precip:
80%
7am
Mon
54° F
precip:
100%
8am
Mon
54° F
precip:
90%
9am
Mon
53° F
precip:
90%
10am
Mon
55° F
precip:
70%
11am
Mon
58° F
precip:
70%
12pm
Mon
60° F
precip:
80%
1pm
Mon
63° F
precip:
70%
2pm
Mon
64° F
precip:
70%
3pm
Mon
64° F
precip:
70%
4pm
Mon
63° F
precip:
40%
5pm
Mon
60° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Mon
58° F
precip:
40%
7pm
Mon
56° F
precip:
50%
8pm
Mon
53° F
precip:
50%
9pm
Mon
53° F
precip:
50%
10pm
Mon
54° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Mon
53° F
precip:
20%
12am
Tue
54° F
precip:
20%
1am
Tue
54° F
precip:
10%
2am
Tue
54° F
precip:
10%
3am
Tue
55° F
precip:
10%
4am
Tue
56° F
precip:
90%
5am
Tue
56° F
precip:
90%
