Families across the east bring in New Year with new babies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One Greenville family rang in the New Year with a new family member.

Meet Greenville first baby of 2017.

Dominique Perkins Junior made his appearance early this morning at Vidant Medical Center.

“He was born at 1:19 and the first New Year’s baby.”

Mom, Ashley Marks said her original due date was December 30th, but junior needed some extra time in the oven.

“It’s unforgettable…it’s amazing and it’s a blessing,” described Marks.

She said she is already getting to know him, “strong, he smiles a lot, He has dimples I’m already in love with him.”

Marks said she never thought she would give birth to Greenville’s first baby of the New Year.

“I can’t believe it this can’t be happening to me, but I was ready,” she explained.

This isn’t her first birth, but she said it was definitely a little different.

“It’s an experience and it is unforgettable, it’s a memorable moment and it happened on a holiday it’s even unforgettable.”

RN Brandy Blango said sometimes these moments bring more pressure on New Year’s.

“Just when the baby is born there is a lot going on but it is even more exciting when it’s a holiday and you know it’s gonna be the first new year’s baby,” said Blango

Marks said she wouldn’t have wanted to spend New Year’s any other way, “We will be bonding and partying together, every new years from here on out.”

And she has some advice for future new moms.

“I wish them the best and it will be over before you know it, so enjoy it,” said Marks.

Dominique Perkins Jr wasn’t the only New Year baby…

At Carolina East in New Bern a little boy named Owen Alan Register made his arrival at 3:07 pm weighing in at 8 pounds and 3 ounces.

This is the first child for Alan and Elizabeth Register and the first grandchild on both sides of the family.

Vidant representatives said there were at least 7 new births to start the New Year off.