Canadian pilot found passed out drunk in plane’s cockpit

CALGARY, ALBERTA (WNCT) – A Canadian pilot is in hot water after trying to operate a plane while drunk.

The pilot was found passed out in the plane’s cockpit Saturday morning prior to the flight departing. The plane’s crew found the pilot first.

“He was showing, and again I don’t want to get too much into the details, but he was showing signs of impairment, enough so that the gate crew were concerned, and they found him actually slumped over in the pilot’s seat. He was the captain of the airline,” said Calgary Police Staff Sgt. Paul Stacey.

The pilot was taken into custody, where police discovered he was three times above the legal limit at the time.

He is now charged with having control of an aircraft while being impaired by alcohol. More charges are possible.