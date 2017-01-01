At least one injured in crash after car flipped over on Greenville Boulevard

kelly-byrne By Published: Updated:
img_2946

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – One person is recovering from injuries after at least two cars crashed on Greenville Boulevard Sunday afternoon.

One of the cars involved flipped over and landed on the passenger side right outside the Waffle House near Red Banks Road.
It happened just before 2:00pm.

Police tell WNCT two teenagers were involved. A 17 year old female was transported to Vidant Medical Center with minor injuries.

Greenville Police and Greenville Fire-Rescue shut down a portion of Greenville Boulevard. By 2:45pm, the road reopened.

Greenville Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s