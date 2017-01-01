42 year old charged with attempted murder after New Year’s Eve fight

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has charged 42 year old Walter Lee Foreman Jr. with attempted murder after one person was seriously injured New Year’s Eve.

Just before midnight Saturday, deputies responded to 921 Coward Lane for reports of a fight. Once on scene, deputies found a man unconscious on the ground in front of the residence. The victim was bleeding from his face and head.

He was transported to Vidant Medical Center where he is in serious condition.

Deputies identified the suspect as Walter Foreman Jr., a cousin of the victim. The suspect allegedly used a handgun as a blunt force weapon, which was stolen in 2016.

Foreman Jr. is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted murder, and possession of a stolen firearm.

He’s being held at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1,750,000 bond.