HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT)- The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident in Craven County.

It happened at 2:45a.m.on New Year’s Eve.

Troopers tell 9 On Your Side they were called to an accident on Catfish Lake Road near Pine Grove Road on Saturday.

Details are limited; however, troopers say at least one person died in the accident.