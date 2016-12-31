Police: Scotland Neck father and son charged after stabbing each other.

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCT) – A fight between a father and son ends with both being charged for stabbing each other.

It happened on the 1100 block of Chestnut Street Friday evening.

Police say officers were called to the home by a family member. When officers arrived they found 62-year-old Lonnie Alston with a stab wound to the chest. Alston was taken to local hospital and later airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Officers also found Alston’s son, Lontrell, with a stab wound to the stomach. The 28-year-old was taken to Vidant in Edgecombe County.

Police say officers have been called to the home 14 times in 2016 for disturbances and other calls.

As a result of the investigation, police have charged both Lonnie and Lontrell.

Lonnie remains in the hospital in serious condition. Lontrell was taken to the Halifax County Jail after being treated and released from the hospital on Friday.