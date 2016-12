HESSTON, P.A. (WNCT) – A Pennsylvania State Trooper was killed Friday after responding to a domestic-related incident.

Police said Trooper Landon Weaver was shot by the suspect, and later died.

After a manhunt, police identified and arrested the suspect, 32-year-old Jason Robinson.

Weaver is the 97th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to be killed in the line of duty.