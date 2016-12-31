New N. Carolina governor wastes no time stepping into role

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s new governor is wasting no time stepping into the role with a swearing-in minutes into the New Year.

Democratic Gov.-elect Roy Cooper is scheduled to take his oath shortly after midnight Sunday after a transition period shortened by a debate over vote-counting. He beat outgoing Republican Gov. Pat McCrory by about 10,000 votes.

The pared-down ceremony comes a week before Cooper’s public inauguration, which will include a parade and other fanfare.

Political scientist Michael Bitzer of Catawba College said he couldn’t recall another governor taking his oath just minutes after the clock strikes midnight, but he said it’s not surprising in the contentious political environment that included new laws to strip Cooper of some of his power before he even took office.