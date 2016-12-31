Mustangs blow out Pirates at home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Ben Moore scored 18 points and all five SMU starters finished in double figures as the Mustangs cruised to a 75-44 win over East Carolina on Saturday.

Moore finished 8 of 10 from the field and added 11 rebounds. Shake Milton finished with 14 points, Sterling Brown had 13, while Jarrey Foster and Semi Ojeleye added 12 apiece for the Mustangs (12-3, 2-0 American).

SMU has won eight straight to finish the month of December undefeated. The Mustangs last lost to Boise State on Nov. 30.

SMU shot just 41.7 percent from the field but held East Carolina to 35.3 percent overall and 15 percent from 3-point range.

Kentrell Barkley led East Carolina with 13 points, while Elijah Hughes added 10.

Two Milton free throws gave the Mustangs a 10-point lead at halftime, and a Ben Emelogu II trey made it 53-33 with 9:20 remaining. East Carolina never got back within 20.

