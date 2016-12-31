Locals make New Year’s resolutions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As 2016 comes to a close, there are a lot of things we can reflect on.

Like a new president-elect, many iconic deaths, and events that rocked the world.

We know for many, this was a tough year, and for others it was one of the best.

But we wanted to hear from you about what you can take from this year, into the next.

Brittney Postell said in the New Year she will work on her jewelry brand.

“I’ve had some things happen to me in 2016, but I learned from it and I can still smile at the end of 2016 and keep it pushing and do great for 2017 and make it way better,” said Postell

Becky Preston said staying healthy is her game plan for 2017. “I had cancer a few years ago and so I am constantly trying to do better with how I eat and how I exercise, how I live. Sleep more.”

Some said if you’re making a resolution, keep it simple, and know what you know can accomplish.