ORONO, M.E. (WNCT) – Heavy snow in Maine is to blame for an athletic complex dome collapsing on the campus of the University of Maine.

The Mahaney Dome on campus is usually inflated with air, but collapsed under the snow’s weight.

Athletic officials said teams will have to find somewhere else to practice. Luckily no one was inside the dome at the time.

The dome has collapsed under snow before. Officials said a similar incident happened there 10 years ago.