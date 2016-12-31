Green Wave overcome Pirates in AAC opener

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After a strong opening quarter where the Pirates scored 18 points, ECU’s offense hit a wall as they eventually fell 61-45 to Tulane in the team’s conference opener.

In the middle two quarters, the Pirates scored just 10 points combine and shot just 8.3% in the second quarter and 18.8% in the third. Kristen Gaffney was the only Pirate to score in double-figures as she had a game-high 18 points in the loss. Courtnie Latham paced the Green Wave with 12 points, while Kolby Morgan chipped in 10.

Tulane got a charge from their bench as the Green Wave’s reserves outscored the Pirates’ 23-6 in the game. The loss drops ECU to 9-5 on the year and 0-1 in the AAC.

The Pirates now get ready to travel to top ranked UCONN on Wednesday.