First Alert Forecast: A quiet finish to 2016

SUMMARY: Clouds increase today as a cold front approaches. Showers should hold off until late tonight and tomorrow. Details:

TODAY: Increasing clouds. Seasonal. Highs will be in the low to mid-50’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower possible, especially after midnight. Lows will be in the 40’s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will again be in the 50’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Low pressure will develop and ride along a stalled front across the Carolinas Monday, bringing periods of rain to the East. A second cold front will sweep through Tuesday with another round of showers. We’ll warm up into the 70’s Tuesday before turning colder by the end of the week.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sat
29° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
36° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
42° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
45° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
48° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
50° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
51° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
53° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
52° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
51° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
48° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
47° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
47° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
48° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
48° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
47° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sun
46° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sun
46° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sun
45° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sun
45° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sun
45° F
precip:
0%
5am
Sun
45° F
precip:
0%
6am
Sun
44° F
precip:
0%
7am
Sun
45° F
precip:
20%
8am
Sun
45° F
precip:
20%
9am
Sun
47° F
precip:
20%
10am
Sun
49° F
precip:
30%
11am
Sun
51° F
precip:
50%
12pm
Sun
51° F
precip:
50%
1pm
Sun
52° F
precip:
40%
2pm
Sun
53° F
precip:
40%
3pm
Sun
53° F
precip:
40%
4pm
Sun
53° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Sun
51° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Sun
49° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Sun
48° F
precip:
40%
8pm
Sun
48° F
precip:
40%
9pm
Sun
47° F
precip:
40%
10pm
Sun
48° F
precip:
60%
11pm
Sun
48° F
precip:
70%
12am
Mon
48° F
precip:
80%
1am
Mon
49° F
precip:
90%
2am
Mon
49° F
precip:
90%
3am
Mon
49° F
precip:
90%
4am
Mon
50° F
precip:
90%
