First Alert Forecast: A quiet finish to 2016

SUMMARY: Clouds increase today as a cold front approaches. Showers should hold off until late tonight and tomorrow. Details:

TODAY: Increasing clouds. Seasonal. Highs will be in the low to mid-50’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower possible, especially after midnight. Lows will be in the 40’s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will again be in the 50’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Low pressure will develop and ride along a stalled front across the Carolinas Monday, bringing periods of rain to the East. A second cold front will sweep through Tuesday with another round of showers. We’ll warm up into the 70’s Tuesday before turning colder by the end of the week.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 29 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 20% 45 ° F precip: 20% 47 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 30% 51 ° F precip: 50% 51 ° F precip: 50% 52 ° F precip: 40% 53 ° F precip: 40% 53 ° F precip: 40% 53 ° F precip: 20% 51 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 40% 48 ° F precip: 40% 47 ° F precip: 40% 48 ° F precip: 60% 48 ° F precip: 70% 48 ° F precip: 80% 49 ° F precip: 90% 49 ° F precip: 90% 49 ° F precip: 90% 50 ° F precip: 90% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast