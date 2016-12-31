Canned food to be collected at Mount Olive Pickle Drop for Hurricane Matthew victims

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) – The annual pickle drop in Mount Olive will have an extra special meaning this year for some.

Organizers of the event are asking people to bring canned food items to help victims of Hurricane Matthew.

They said it is extremely important this time of year because food pantries are usually depleted after Thanksgiving and Christmas. Those who contribute at the event will be entered for a chance to win door prizes.

The Pickle Drops at 7 at the corner of Cucumber and Vine in Mount Olive.

