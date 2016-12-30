Stolen-car chase ends in arrest of Greenville man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Greenville man driving a stolen car led deputies on a chase Friday morning, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said.

The chase began around 5:43 a.m. after a deputy spotted a car near the Health Sciences Building on the East Carolina University campus in Greenville fitting the description of a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Once the driver refused to pull over, Lt. Kip Gaskins said the car was chased down North Memorial Drive until it was stopped near Package-Craft Road in Bethel, where deputies deployed stop sticks to deflate the tires.

Adrian Clemmons, 28, of Greenville, faces charges including car theft, reckless driving and eluding police.

Gaskins said no one was hurt in the chase.