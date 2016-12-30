Shoppers head to store for New Year’s Eve decor

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – While Halloween and Christmas are known for holiday decorations, some in the East went New Year’s Eve shopping to add some festive decor to their celebrations.

From balloons to hats to streamers, people headed to Party Makers in Greenville to get ready for the big day.

Shopper Terrell Hooper ‘s New Year’s Eve celebration will include party poppers, whistles and party hats for the kids.

“When you have children, you have to excite them also — to give them something to look forward to,” said Hooper.

Matthew Council, another holiday shopper, picked up some festive New Year’s Eve glasses he said he plans to wear when he watches the ball drop at midnight.

Party Makers employees said it is much busier this year than last, and they think it is because New Year’s is on a weekend.

Council said his New Year’s Eve celebration will be focused on family.

“I’m just trying to stay home and avoid the crowds and just have family that supports you and be around you this time of year,” Council said.

Hooper said he is looking forward to his New Year’s Eve celebration.

“They are singing, of course, there is praising, and each speaker speaks on what New Year’s means to them,” said Hooper.