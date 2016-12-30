Friends remember woman killed in drive-by shooting at Greenville apartment complex

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One person is dead after they were hit in a drive-by shooting at a Greenville apartment complex Friday afternoon, the Greenville Police Department said.

Lt. Mike Broadwell said officers responded to a shots-fired call at the 122 block of Concord Drive near the Walmart on Greenville Boulevard around 3 p.m. on Friday. Officers found 58 year old Karen Lynn Speight inside Unit #4, suffering from a gunshot wound. Speight was taken to Vidant Medical Center where she later died.

Broadwell said only one person was shot but multiple apartments in the building were hit by gunfire. Multiple shell casings were found in the roadway, according to police.

Friends and neighbors gathered outside Speight’s apartment on Saturday. Several people created a makeshift memorial for the 58 year old.

“She was a sweet old soul..she didnt deserve to leave two days before New Years,” said Perez Paige

“I’m from New Jersey so I moved to North Carolina so I can get away from stuff like this.” explained friend and neighbor Valerie Frizzelle. “And then we move back here and I just left from her and I go in the house and come out and they was like Ms. Karen…No!”

The Greenville Police Department is continuing to investigate the murder, and Broadwell said officers have been canvassing the area and talking to neighbors. If you have any information on what happened you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at (252) 758-7777.