One injured in drive-by shooting at Greenville apartment complex

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One person has been taken to Vidant Medical Center after they were hit in a drive-by shooting at a Greenville apartment complex Friday afternoon, the Greenville Police Department said.

Lt. Mike Broadwell said officers responded to a shots-fired call at the 112 block of Concord Drive near the Walmart on Greenville Boulevard around 3 p.m. on Friday.

Broadwell said only one person was shot but multiple apartments in the building were hit by gunfire.

Multiple shell casings were found in the roadway, according to police.

The status of the person who was shot is unknown.

The Greenville Police Department is continuing to investigate, and Broadwell said officers have been canvassing the area and talking to neighbors.

