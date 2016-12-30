New N. Carolina insurance commissioner takes office Sunday

ARCHDALE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s new governor isn’t the only state official taking the oath of office while others ring in the New Year.

Mike Causey, the incoming state insurance commissioner, says he’ll be sworn in just after midnight on Sunday.

His news release says the Republican will be sworn in by North Carolina Court of Appeals Judge John Tyson at the Guil-Rand Fire Department in Archdale.

Fire Chief Brian Cox says he’s excited the swearing-in will take place at the department. The Department of Insurance also oversees the Office of State Fire Marshal, with the insurance commissioner heading both departments.

Meanwhile in Raleigh, Democratic Gov.-elect Roy Cooper is also taking his oath of office just after midnight on Sunday.