NC child killer asks NC high court to overturn death penalty

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — One of North Carolina’s most infamous killers is asking the state’s highest court to overturn his convictions because his attorneys shouldn’t have told police where they could find his 5-year-old victim.

The state Supreme Court hears arguments on Jan. 9 from Mario Andrette McNeill’s lawyers. They’re asking the court to throw out McNeill’s convictions and death sentence for murder and other crimes.

A Cumberland County jury deliberated for less than an hour in May 2013 before deciding that he should die for the 2009 death of 5-year-old Shaniya Davis.

Shaniya’s body was found six days after her mother reported her missing from their Fayetteville mobile home in a remote kudzu patch. Searchers failed to find the girl’s body until McNeill’s lawyers told police where to look.