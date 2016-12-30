N.C. state parks offer first-day hikes to kick off new year

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – On New Year’s Day, parks across the state will offer first-day hikes as a way to encourage folks to start off the New Year the right way.

Parks in eastern North Carolina like Hammock’s Beach State Park, Fort Macon and Fort Fisher state parks will offer guided hikes.

Those who head over to Hammock’s Beach State Park will be some of the first to hike a new trail there.

“Typically, Hammocks Beach State Park would take people over to Bear Island for a hike, but this year we have a half-mile loop trail; the first trail for the park and this will actually be its commissioning,” said Jake Vitak, park ranger.

Hammocks Beach State Park will offer two hikes: one beginning at 10 a.m. and the other at 1 p.m.

The hikes are about a half-mile long and should take close to an hour.

Folks should expect to see plenty of wildlife during the hikes, including birds, deer and squirrels.

Space is limited. Each hike will only accommodate thirty people.

