Meth lab found in Crystal Coast Visitor Center bathroom

katie-harden By Published:
Meth lab

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Morehead City Police say an officer discovered at meth lab in the bathroom of the Crystal Coast Visitor Center Thursday night. Morehead City Deputy Chief of Police Bryan Dixon says an officer saw smoke coming from the building while patrolling the area.

A small, “addict lab”, which makes only enough of the drug for the person cooking, was found in the toilet. The SBI was called in to investigate Friday morning. Dixon says there are no suspects at this time. The bathrooms are open 24 hours a day but will be closed until they are cleared to safely reopen after this bust.

Dixon asks anyone with information to call the Morehead City Police Department at 272-726-3131 x 117. The visitors center is scheduled to be renovated in 2017 to include surveillance cameras.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s