Meth lab found in Crystal Coast Visitor Center bathroom

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Morehead City Police say an officer discovered at meth lab in the bathroom of the Crystal Coast Visitor Center Thursday night. Morehead City Deputy Chief of Police Bryan Dixon says an officer saw smoke coming from the building while patrolling the area.

A small, “addict lab”, which makes only enough of the drug for the person cooking, was found in the toilet. The SBI was called in to investigate Friday morning. Dixon says there are no suspects at this time. The bathrooms are open 24 hours a day but will be closed until they are cleared to safely reopen after this bust.

Dixon asks anyone with information to call the Morehead City Police Department at 272-726-3131 x 117. The visitors center is scheduled to be renovated in 2017 to include surveillance cameras.