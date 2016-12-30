Man swimming in handcuffs pulls 60 toy boats in world record attempt

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A local man swam 60 minutes pulling 60 toy tug boats on his 60th birthday; all while wearing handcuffs as part of a Guinness World Record attempt.

Kip Sloan completed his feat Friday morning at the Winterville Aquatics Center, and he said he got the idea from Jack LaLanne, a famous motivational speaker known as “the godfather of fitness.” LaLanne pulled 70 real boats through the water on his 70th birthday.

Sloan said he is proud of himself.

“It feels awesome,” said Sloan. “It really does. There is a lot of things that could go wrong. Carrie Fisher passed away at 60. You don’t take a moment for granted, and you can get a new car, but you can’t get a new body.”

Sloan said it will take a few months for the submission to the Guinness World Records.

He plans to continue doing it every year on his birthday.

