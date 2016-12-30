Greenville police ID victim in Thursday shooting

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department has released the name of the victim of a Thursday morning shooting that took place at the corner of Arlington Boulevard and Memorial Drive.

Tyler Antwan Wilson, 23, of Greenville, sustained a gunshot wound to the back of his upper leg that is non-life-threatening, police said.

Greenville police said the dispute involved multiple parties who knew each other and likely started over the sale of illegal narcotics.

Detectives said they are continuing to follow up on leads to determine all of the individuals involved in this shooting.

Officers originally responded around 11:11 a.m. after multiple phone calls about a dispute and gunshots fired. They say all parties involved had left the area.

Shortly after, a victim arrived at Vidant Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his upper leg.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Blunt with the Greenville Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (252) 329-4176.