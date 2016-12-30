Greenville police encourage safety on New Year’s Eve

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Millions across the world are planning on celebrating New Year’s Eve Saturday night, and while ringing in the new year is an exciting time, it can also be dangerous.

Local law enforcement is working hard to keep you and your family safe during the holiday.

Greenville police Lt. Mike Broadwell wants to remind celebrators to always stay with a friend and drink responsibly.

“Only allow people in your house that you know,” said Broadwell. “A lot of time we’ll have strangers show up at parties and that’s when things get stolen (and) fights or bad things can happen. So we encourage you to keep things small — just friends and family.”

He said he wants everyone to have a good time, but there will be updated security in Uptown and around the city to help ensure safety.

“We are going to have some extra officers in Uptown…and we will also have some of our traffic officers out doing some DWI enforcement to make sure that there is no impaired driving out on the road,” Broadwell said.

Ace Taxi Service driver Mark Warner said cabs are there for a reason.

“There are a lot of accidents out there when people…drink more than they should, and they feel like they can’t drive home,” Warner said. “But it is so easy to get into an accident, so it is just as easy to pick up a phone. Call us. We can come there and get you home safely.”

Drunk driving isn’t the only danger on New Year’s Eve.

Fireworks and guns are also items to be wary about over the weekend.

If you are hosting a party or going to a friend’s house, local law enforcement encourage you to use your best judgment and drink responsibly.

Many say safety is not just about drinking but about being aware of your surroundings

“Safety is also about being at the right place,” said Sean Tunney, Greenville resident. “You don’t want to go into a place that you don’t trust or know the way out.

Greenville police want to remind residents there is a noise ordinance throughout the city and a citation could result in as much as a $100 fine.