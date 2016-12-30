First Alert Forecast: Cold, sunny and breezy end to week

SUMMARY: Cold front has exited offshore, leaving us with dry weather and chilly temperatures. Another system will approach by late weekend. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear with temps in the 30’s & 40s. Winds are breezy, making it feel colder, around the mid 30s. Winds are out of the WNW at 5-15 mph. Grab the coat, coffee and sunglasses.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be sunny with chilly highs in the 40’s. Winds will be strong, out of the WNW at 15-30 mph (with higher gusts near the coast). Wind chills will be around 40.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear overnight and winds should be lighter but temperatures are chilly, in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 50’s. Increasing clouds with a small rain chance for Sunday evening.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Candice Boling, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 36 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast