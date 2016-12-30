First Alert Forecast: Cold, sunny and breezy end to week

SUMMARY: Cold front has exited offshore, leaving us with dry weather and chilly temperatures. Another system will approach by late weekend. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear with temps in the 30’s & 40s. Winds are breezy, making it feel colder, around the mid 30s. Winds are out of the WNW at 5-15 mph. Grab the coat, coffee and sunglasses.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be sunny with chilly highs in the 40’s. Winds will be strong, out of the WNW at 15-30 mph (with higher gusts near the coast). Wind chills will be around 40.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear overnight and winds should be lighter but temperatures are chilly, in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 50’s. Increasing clouds with a small rain chance for Sunday evening.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

